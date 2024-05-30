Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal Faces Health Crisis Amid ED Custody

Delhi minister Atishi revealed that CM Arvind Kejriwal experienced significant and unexplained weight loss while in ED custody, raising concerns about his health. Kejriwal's doctors recommend tests for serious conditions like cancer and kidney issues. Despite this, ED and the BJP are opposing his interim bail plea based on medical grounds.

Delhi minister Atishi on Thursday said the ED has opposed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea on medical grounds, as she questioned the probe agency's stand and asked it why it was not allowing the politician to undergo tests as has been suggested by his doctors.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said Kejriwal experienced sudden and unexplained weight loss during the Enforcement Directorate custody and in judicial custody.

''Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed an application for seven-day interim bail at the Rouse Avenue Court. He sought an extension to the bail for his health check-ups, because during his ED custody, he lost 6-7 kg of his weight. Such sudden and unexplained weight loss is an indicator of several serious diseases. Not just this, his ketone level has reached a critical level. His sugar level is on a continuous spike,'' she said.

Atishi claimed that Kejriwal's doctors have advised him to undergo tests for cancer, kidney ailments and heart related issues.

''Why is ED opposing his interim bail plea? Why is the BJP opposing it? I want to ask BJP and ED, 'Why are you opposing Kejriwal's tests?' I want to ask them, 'What did you do to Kejriwal that he experienced unexplained weight loss?''' she said.

A Delhi court on Thursday issued a notice to the ED on Kejriwal's plea seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the central probe agency to file its response to Kejriwal's plea by Saturday.

The judge also sought the ED's response on another plea of Kejriwal seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds in case the regular bail plea is not allowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

