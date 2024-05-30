Priyanka Gandhi's Energetic Roadshow in Solan Boosts Congress Spirits

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday held a roadshow in Solan here to seek votes for party candidate from Shimla parliamentary seat Vinod Sulatanpuri.

Party workers flooded the Mall Road in Solan town and shouted pro-Congress slogans as party as Gandhi moved in an open vehicle and party flags fluttered along the way.

The Congress general secretary was accompanied by state cabinet ministers Dhani Ram Shandil and Anirudh Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Avasthi and other Congress MLAs.

Gandhi has been addressing rallies across the state for the past three days to muster support for her party candidates contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.

The elections to four Lok Sabha and six Vidhan Sabha seats will be held on June 1 in the last phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)