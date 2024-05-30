Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Congress: Calls It Modern-Day Muslim League

In a rally at Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, CM Yogi Adityanath compared Congress's current policies to those of the Muslim League. He warned that voting for Congress would lead to the imposition of Muslim personal law and the erosion of women's freedoms. He also solicited votes for BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:41 IST

Dubbing the manifesto of the Congress as a manifesto of the Muslim league, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday warned the electorate that voting for the Congress will be like voting for the Muslim League.

Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Yogi said what the Muslim League did in the 1940s, the Congress is doing today. What he said was an obvious reference to the partition of India.

The BJP leader said the Muslim personal law will be implemented and the freedom of women will be snatched if the Congress is voted to power. On the other hand, the BJP will govern the country according to the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

Seeking votes for Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary seat, Yogi said she carved out a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry and battled alone with the Congress and the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

''Kangana, bestowed with talent and art, has devotion of Meera Bai, spark of Maharani Padmini and courage of Rani Lakshmi Bai. She will take Mandi to new heights,'' he said, calling upon the BJP workers to spread out and reach at least 10 houses each on Saturday and take the people to the polling booths the day after on June 1.

In an indirect attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said the ''shezada of the Congress'' is bent upon conducting survey of property to eradicate poverty which implies that heavy tax would be imposed on ancestral properties which would be doled out to Muslims.

Lashing out at the Congress for their pro-Pakistan chants, Yogi said while 80 crore population are being given free ration in India, the people are dying of hunger in Pakistan with a population of 30 crores and if Congressmen go to Pakistan they will not even get ''bheekh'' (alms).

Claiming that the spirit of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb has entered the Congress, he cautioned the people not to allow this spirit to grow and added that his government has dealt sternly with such elements in Uttar Pradesh and rooted out the mafia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

