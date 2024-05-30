Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Modi's Health Comment Amidst Election Fever

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising Patnaik's health issues at poll rallies to garner votes. Patnaik suggested that Modi could have phoned him as a friend instead. BJD leader V K Pandian echoed Patnaik, calling the BJP's tactic a weak move.

Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Modi's Health Comment Amidst Election Fever
Naveen Patnaik
BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said it was "unfortunate" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised his health issue at recent poll rallies in order to "garner votes".

Patnaik said Modi could, instead, have telephoned him to enquire about his health.

"It is unfortunate that he (Modi) said this to get votes. He says he is a good friend of mine, couldn't he have telephoned me? Instead, he is saying this in election meetings to get votes," Patnaik told PTI Videos.

Earlier in the day, BJD leader and Patnaik's close aide V K Pandian said those made the CM's health an issue appear "very weak" in front of people of Odisha and the country.

''They (BJP) came up with a rumour about Patnaik's health. That is the last thing they wanted to try their luck on to get votes,'' Pandian said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician also said voters of Odisha would give a befitting reply to such rumours on June 1, the last phase of Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

"The people of Odisha are peace-loving and prefer to remain silent. They will give their reaction on June 1," Pandian said.

