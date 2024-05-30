Strengthening Punjab: Kejriwal Rallies for AAP in Lok Sabha Elections

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to voters to ensure the victory of his party's candidates in all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab to strengthen the AAP in the Lok Sabha.

He alleged the BJP-led Centre is harassing the AAP government in Punjab and 13 MPs from the state will strengthen Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hands.

Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, held a roadshow in support of AAP's Sangrur candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on the last day of campaigning for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP supremo was accompanied by Mann.

''You gave us a record majority in the assembly elections. You gave 92 of the 117 seats to the Aam Aadmi Party. Now strengthen us in the Lok Sabha so that we can easily get Punjab's work done by the central government and get all the pending funds of Punjab released,'' Kejriwal said.

Alleging that the Centre is harassing the AAP government in Punjab, he said, ''If we have 13 MPs from Punjab, then all of them will become Bhagwant Mann's hands and voice in Parliament and together with him, they will fight for the rights of Punjab.'' ''So this time, strengthen the hands of Bhagwant Mann by electing 13 AAP candidates,'' he added.

The AAP chief urged people to ensure Hayer's victory by a record margin.

Kejriwal said people voted for an honest government in Punjab two years ago.

Listing the work done by the Mann government, he said thousands of youths got government jobs without paying bribes or any recommendation, people are getting free electricity and Mohalla Clinics and schools of eminence are being built.

''Many more important works are to be done in the coming days,'' he said.

Kejriwal appealed to people to press the button against the broom, the AAP's election symbol, on EVMs for Punjab's progress and development.

Mann said people are turning up in large numbers for the AAP's roadshows despite the sweltering heat.

It is clear from the six phases of the elections held so far that the Modi government is not returning to power. The INDIA alliance will form the government with a huge majority, he claimed.

Later, Kejriwal held another roadshow with Mann in Patiala to rally support for AAP candidate from the parliamentary constituency Balbir Singh.

Kejriwal told the gathering that he has been to many states after coming out of jail and he can tell that people will not choose the BJP this time. The INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre, he asserted.

Punjab's representatives from the AAP will be part of the government, he said.

Polling in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab will be held on June 1.

