Left Menu

Water War in Delhi: Blame Game Intensifies Amid Crisis

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP government of creating an artificial water crisis, despite Haryana supplying more water than agreed. This claim counters Water Minister Atishi's allegation of Haryana withholding water, exacerbating the city's water shortage during an intense summer heatwave.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:18 IST
Water War in Delhi: Blame Game Intensifies Amid Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday blamed the AAP government for the water crisis in Delhi and claimed that Haryana is supplying 1,049 cusecs of Yamuna water to the city, which he said exceeds the agreed-upon water sharing amount.

Sachdeva's statement came in response to Water Minister Atishi who has accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi's share of Yamuna water, causing shortage in many parts of the city.

The national capital is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius mark in parts of the city.

Delhi's people are not suffering due to a genuine reason but due to an artificial crisis of water created by the Kejriwal government, Sachdeva alleged.

''Water Minister Atishi is claiming that the Haryana government is not providing Delhi water, but she is hiding the truth,'' he charged. Just a few days ago, officials from the Delhi government's flood department and Jal Board went to the Hathinikund Barrage, where officials from the Haryana government were also present, he said. ''After checking the system set up to measure the water level, officials from the flood department and Jal Board returned satisfied because the Haryana government is supplying more water to Delhi than promised,'' he claimed.

According to an agreement, Haryana is supposed to daily provide 719 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water to the national capital, but the state is instead providing 1,049 cusecs of water per day, Sachdeva said. ''The question arises, what is the reason of supply crisis in Delhi when it is receiving more water than promised? Water is being wasted and stolen and the Delhi government has completely failed to stop this wastage and theft,'' he charged.

Sachdeva also alleged corruption involved in supply of water in the city through tankers. Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water since May 1. She had said the Delhi government may approach the Supreme Court if the supply of Yamuna water to the city does not improve in coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024