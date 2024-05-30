BJP going to form govt, condition of Congress going to worsen: CM Mohan Yadav on 2024 LS poll results

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that after the 2024 Lok Sabha election result, the BJP will form a government as it did in 2014 and 2019, adding that the condition of Congress will worsen. Mohan Yadav while doing a road show in support of BJP candidate Shravan Gond in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday told ANI, "Like in 2014, and 2019, the BJP is going to form the government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well... Congress won 115 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 52 seats in 2019 and this time it will be left with a tempo ride and the condition of Congress is going to worsen. Akhilesh Yadav's claim of winning 79 out of 80 seats is just baseless talk."

Shravan Gond is in the electoral fray from the Duddhi assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra District. The by-election is to be held on the Duddhi seat on June 1. The Madhya Pradesh CM also expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming election, citing the overwhelming public support during the roadshow as an indication of the public's readiness to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

"Six phases of elections have been completed and the final round of campaigning is being done for the seventh phase. The way the public is supporting us in this heat during this roadshow shows that the public is ready to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country once again. I have come back after campaigning in more than 12 states and the atmosphere everywhere is in support of the BJP," he told ANI. Mohan Yadav dismissed Rahul Gandhi's statement ( Khatakhat statement) about depositing cash into beneficiary accounts, saying that nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously anymore and that he has become a laughingstock.

Yadav also mentioned that whatever little credibility Rahul Gandhi had left is also diminishing due to his statements. "His voice has ended in the whole country and no one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. By saying such things, he has become a laughingstock. Whatever little credibility Rahul Gandhi has left is also ending. The opposition alliance claims that if they come to power, they will give a 10 kg ration and end unemployment, but these things are doubtful. Because they themselves are saying that if they come to power. The BJP has formed a government with a full majority twice and for the third time also we are going to form a government with a majority," he said.

Mohan Yadav's remarks come after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised at several election rallies that if the party wins the elections, they will transfer Rs 1 lakh into the account of one woman from every poor household in the country. Talking about Rahul Gandhi's fight to protect the Constitution, Mohan Yadav said, "BJP is saving the Constitution. The Congress government has amended the Constitution more than 100 times and imposed an emergency. All these sins are of Congress, which they want to put on our heads, but this will not happen."

In the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election, 2024 polling will be held in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj Lok Sabha seats on June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, by-elections will also be held in several assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the Duddhi assembly seat is one of the constituencies where a by-election will take place on June 1. (ANI)

