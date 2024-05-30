Left Menu

Kejriwal's Health Dilemma: ED and BJP Under Fire

Delhi minister Atishi criticized the ED and BJP for opposing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea on medical grounds, citing his sudden and unexplained weight loss during custody. At a press conference, she questioned the motives behind denying necessary medical tests suggested by Kejriwal's doctors. The court has issued a notice to the ED for their response.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 22:47 IST
Kejriwal's Health Dilemma: ED and BJP Under Fire
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi minister Atishi on Thursday asked the ED, which has opposed the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds, why it was not allowing the politician to undergo tests as has been suggested by his doctors.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said Kejriwal experienced sudden and unexplained weight loss during the Enforcement Directorate custody and in judicial custody. She accused the BJP and ED of playing with the health of Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit back and asked the Aam Aadmi Party that when Kejriwal was not well, how was he campaigning in the heatwave of Delhi and Punjab. He said that by making such statements, the AAP was casting aspersions on judiciary also.

''Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed an application for seven-day interim bail at the Rouse Avenue Court. He sought an extension to the bail for his health check-ups, because during his ED custody, he lost 6-7 kg of his weight. Such sudden and unexplained weight loss is an indicator of several serious diseases. Not just this, his ketone level has reached a critical level. His sugar level is on a continuous spike,'' Atishi said.

Atishi claimed that Kejriwal's doctors have advised him to undergo tests for cancer, kidney ailments and heart related issues.

''Why is ED opposing his interim bail plea? Why is the BJP opposing it? I want to ask BJP and ED, ''Why are you opposing Kejriwal's tests?''' I want to ask them, 'What did you do to Kejriwal that he experienced unexplained weight loss?''' she said.

A Delhi court on Thursday issued a notice to the ED on Kejriwal's plea seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the central probe agency to file its response to Kejriwal's plea by Saturday.

The judge also sought the ED's response on another plea of Kejriwal seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds in case the regular bail plea is not allowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024