India's High Commissioner Meets Sri Lanka's JVP: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, recently engaged in discussions with the Marxist JVP party in Colombo, focusing on bilateral initiatives and recent developments in India. The conversation aimed to fortify international cooperation and bolster relations between the neighboring nations.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 30-05-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 22:51 IST
India's High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Santosh Jha on Thursday held talks with the island nation's Marxist JVP party here and discussed bilateral initiatives and developments in India.

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), a Marxist–Leninist communist party, led an anti-India campaign in 1987-90 against the Indo-Lanka Accord.

''High Commissioner @santjha interacted with JVP leaders and briefed them about various bilateral initiatives between #India & #SriLanka and developments in India,'' the Indian mission high commission said in a post on X.

JVP, which entered mainstream politics in 1994 after leading two bloody rebellions in 1971 and 1987-90, is the third largest political group in the south.

A party delegation visited India for the first time in February at the invitation of the Indian government. After the visit, they said that international cooperation was vital for Sri Lanka and the island nation cannot remain isolated in the world.

The Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord, signed in Colombo on July 29, 1987, between Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sri Lankan President J R Jayewardene, was expected to resolve the Sri Lankan Civil War by enabling the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Under the terms of the agreement, Colombo agreed to a devolution of power to the provinces, the Sri Lankan troops were to be withdrawn to their barracks in the north, and the Tamil rebels were to surrender their arms.

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

