ANC Leads South Africa's General Election with 42.85%
The African National Congress (ANC) is leading South Africa’s general election with 42.85% of the vote share, based on half the polling stations reporting. The Democratic Alliance follows with 23.32%, while the Jacob Zuma-backed uMkhonto we Sizwe party holds 10.35%. The Economic Freedom Fighters have 9.56%.
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-05-2024 05:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 05:40 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party had 42.85% of the vote share in Wednesday's general election according results from half of the total polling stations reporting, the electoral commission said on Friday.
The pro-business Democratic Alliance party was second with 23.32%, while former President Jacob Zuma backed uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party was third with 10.35%. The radical left Economic Freedom Fighters was fourth with 9.56%.
