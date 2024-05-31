ANC Leads South Africa's General Election with 42.85%

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party had 42.85% of the vote share in Wednesday's general election according results from half of the total polling stations reporting, the electoral commission said on Friday.

The pro-business Democratic Alliance party was second with 23.32%, while former President Jacob Zuma backed uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party was third with 10.35%. The radical left Economic Freedom Fighters was fourth with 9.56%.

