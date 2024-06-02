BJP's Landslide Victory in Arunachal Pradesh: A Historic Triumph with Nationwide Momentum

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday hailed the landslide victory of the BJP in the state assembly elections, describing it as a 'historic' win that could create momentum for the party nationwide.

The BJP secured power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term by winning 46 out of 60 seats, significantly reducing the opposition Congress to a single seat.

'This is a historic occasion for the BJP and the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh,' Khandu said. 'People have shown they want BJP to remain in power for the next five years.' He added that the party's increased mandate, up from 41 seats in 2019, demonstrates strong public support.

Votes were counted on Sunday, with Khandu winning uncontested from the Mukto constituency and nine other BJP candidates also securing victories unopposed. The chief minister attributed the victory to the development witnessed under the BJP-led NDA regime, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution.

'The BJP's winning streak has started from the 'Land of Rising Sun' (Arunachal Pradesh) and will spread across the nation, which will be evident on June 4 with the Lok Sabha polls,' Khandu projected. He asserted the party would win by a large margin, securing Modi a third term as Prime Minister.

When asked about the formation of the new ministry, Khandu mentioned a meeting of all winning candidates to decide on the chief ministerial candidate after the Lok Sabha elections.

'BJP is a disciplined party. The leader will be selected by consensus from all elected candidates,' he confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)