Generator Catches Fire Outside AAP Office Amidst Tense Moments

A generator outside the Aam Aadmi Party's office in Delhi caught fire on Sunday. The fire was quickly contained by fire tenders, with flames extinguished within half an hour. The incident coincided with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's surrender at Tihar jail over an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:26 IST
A generator outside the Aam Aadmi Party's office in Delhi caught fire on Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call regarding the fire was received at 4.31 pm.

Two fire tenders arrived promptly and extinguished the flames within half an hour. The incident occurred soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail, following the end of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

Police indicated a water cannon deployed outside the AAP office for maintaining law and order was used to douse the flames immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

