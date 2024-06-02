Generator Catches Fire Outside AAP Office Amidst Tense Moments
A generator outside the Aam Aadmi Party's office in Delhi caught fire on Sunday. The fire was quickly contained by fire tenders, with flames extinguished within half an hour. The incident coincided with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's surrender at Tihar jail over an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
- Country:
- India
A generator outside the Aam Aadmi Party's office in Delhi caught fire on Sunday, officials confirmed.
According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call regarding the fire was received at 4.31 pm.
Two fire tenders arrived promptly and extinguished the flames within half an hour. The incident occurred soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail, following the end of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.
Police indicated a water cannon deployed outside the AAP office for maintaining law and order was used to douse the flames immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AAP's bank accounts will be frozen after polls and we will be brought on the roads, left without an office: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
'Jail ka Khel': Arvind Kejriwal to lead protest march towards BJP headquarters today, dares PM to get AAP leaders arrested
BJP sees AAP as challenge, it has launched 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush us: Arvind Kejriwal
BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP since it is rising too fast, alleges Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP has initiated 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal