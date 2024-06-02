Generator Catches Fire Outside AAP Office Amidst Tense Moments

A generator outside the Aam Aadmi Party's office in Delhi caught fire on Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call regarding the fire was received at 4.31 pm.

Two fire tenders arrived promptly and extinguished the flames within half an hour. The incident occurred soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail, following the end of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

Police indicated a water cannon deployed outside the AAP office for maintaining law and order was used to douse the flames immediately.

