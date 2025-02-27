Left Menu

Punjab's New Excise Policy Aims for Record Revenue Boost

The Punjab Cabinet, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, approved a new excise policy for 2025-26, aiming for a revenue target of Rs 11,020 crore. This policy introduces e-tendering for liquor vends, increases the quota for country-made liquor, and raises the cow welfare cess on liquor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:32 IST
The Punjab Cabinet has greenlit a transformative excise policy for the fiscal year 2025-26. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the initiative aims to amass Rs 11,020 crore, marking a significant leap from prior collections.

Finance and Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema outlined the policy's specifics, highlighting the goal of Rs 10,200 crore by March-end against the set Rs 10,145 crore target for the current fiscal. This strategy is part of an overarching aim to improve upon the Rs 6,100 crore revenue seen in previous administrations.

Innovations under the policy include e-tendering for liquor vends and a 3% increase in the quota for country-made liquor. New excise police stations will bolster enforcement, and a new bottling plant will be established. Additionally, the cow welfare cess on liquor is raised, expected to boost revenue by Rs 16 to 24 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

