Karnataka: Congress announces candidates for MLC polls including CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra

The most significant name in the list included that of Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the son of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 23:30 IST
Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah (Photo: X @Dr_Yathindra_S). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party on Sunday, released the list of eight candidates who will be contesting for the Karnataka Legislative Council polls. The proposal for the candidature has been approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the All India Congress Committee said in a press release.

The most significant name in the list included that of Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Karnataka Minister NS Boseraju and former chairperson of the Karnataka Minorities Commission Bilkis Bano have also been announced by the party.

Other names released by the party are namely: Former MLC Ivan D'Souza, Kalaburagi district president Jagdev Guttedar, KPCC working president Vasanth Kumar, NS Boseraju and K Govindaraj. The biennial elections for the state Legislative Council will be held for 11 seats, where the members will be elected by the MLAs.

Basangouda Badarli, the former state Youth Congress chief Basangouda Badarli has been announced as the candidate for the by-election for the seat vacated by Jagdish Shettar, who has joined BJP again after leaving the party ahead of assembly polls last year. (ANI)

