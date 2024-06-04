Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Keeps Finance Minister for Smooth Transition

Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O accepted President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's invitation to remain in his role. Sheinbaum, who'll become Mexico's first female president, cited his national and international recognition, honesty, and professionalism. This decision aims to ensure stable financial management during the transition period.

Rogelio Ramirez de la O

Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O accepted President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's invitation to stay on in the role, she said in a video shared on social media on Monday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier on Monday had said Ramirez would stay in the role for some time to ensure a smooth transition when Sheinbaum takes office in October. "He is a man with great national and international recognition, honest, knowledgeable, professional," Sheinbaum said in the video. "He is a great public servant who provides certainty of good financial and economic management."

Sheinbaum, who won a landslide victory on Sunday and will be Mexico's first female president, is expected to inherit a complicated fiscal panorama from her predecessor, marked by a growing fiscal deficit and long-standing weaknesses in state-owned oil firm Pemex.

