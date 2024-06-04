Himachal Pradesh Vote Count: Deciding the Future of Top Political Figures
The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha and six assembly constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. The results will determine the fate of 62 candidates, including notable figures like Anurag Thakur and Kangana Ranaut. Security measures include a three-tier security cordon at the counting centers.
Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly constituencies commenced at 8 am, officials reported.
The outcome of this counting, happening at over 80 centers statewide, will seal the fates of 62 candidates, including prominent personalities such as Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap are also in the running.
A robust security arrangement includes a three-tier cordon at counting centers, with about 900 police personnel and 41 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) platoons guarding the premises.
