Mizoram Votes: Counting Begins for Lone Lok Sabha Seat
The vote counting for the sole Lok Sabha constituency in Mizoram commenced on Tuesday morning. The polling for this seat took place on April 19. Officials are closely monitoring the process.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The crucial vote counting for Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha constituency kicked off on Tuesday morning, following the polling held on April 19, officials reported.
The election process is being diligently overseen by officials to ensure transparency.
Voters and candidates alike await the results with bated breath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
