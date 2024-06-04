Andhra Pradesh Awaits Outcome of High-Stakes Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections

The counting of votes for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh kicked off at 8 am on Tuesday, marking a crucial day for the state's political landscape.

According to the Election Commission, the counting process is taking place at 33 locations across the state, utilizing 401 halls equipped with 2,443 EVM tables for Parliamentary and 2,446 for Assembly constituencies.

Additionally, 443 tables have been set up for counting postal ballots for Parliamentary seats and 557 for Assembly seats. A total of 454 candidates contested for the Lok Sabha while 2,387 vied for the Legislative Assembly seats in this southern state.

To ensure a smooth process, the EC has deployed 119 observers and a micro-observer per counting table, supported by a workforce of 25,209 staff members.

The main contenders include the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP, and Janasena, and the YSRCP. The INDI alliance, comprising Congress, CPI, and CPI (M), has also vied for a significant presence.

Notable candidates include TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam), YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendula), and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram). The results will also determine the political fate of APCC president Y S Sharmila (Kadapa), Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh (Mangalagiri).

For a smooth and incident-free counting process, tight security measures have been implemented across Andhra Pradesh.

