Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Ravi Shankar Prasad Take Early Leads in Bihar Lok Sabha
Initial reports suggest that JD(U)'s Dinesh Chandra Yadav is leading in the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Additionally, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad holds a 3,770-vote lead over Congress's Anshul Avijit. The polling for these seats was conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.
According to initial reports, JD(U)'s Dinesh Chandra Yadav is ahead in the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.
Additionally, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has secured a lead of 3,770 votes over his nearest rival, Anshul Avijit of Congress.
The polling for these seats was conducted in seven distinct phases from April 19 and concluded on June 1.
