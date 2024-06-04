With blessings of 140 crore people, Narendra Modi set to become PM for third time: BJP's G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday expressed confidence that with the blessings of 140 crore people of India, Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third term. "PM Narendra Modi will take oath in the second week of this month with the blessings of the people... People from all over the world are watching our Lok Sabha elections. I have full faith that with the blessings of 140 crore people of India, Narendra Modi ji will become the Prime Minister for the third time...We will win double-digit seats in Telangana," he said.

Earlier, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy visited the Bhagyalaxmi temple and offered prayers. Strict security measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth counting of votes for more than 8,000 candidates in this general election. Vote counting commenced at 8 pm today.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Most exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will return to power. If these predictions come true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that a "very robust system" has been put in place. "There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process," he said. Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (ANI)

