"Resounding victory for good governance": PM Modi after BJP's historic win in Odisha assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Odisha after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win in the state stopping the over two-decade juggernaut of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PM Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of the people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress.

"Thank you Odisha! It's a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X. BJP won the assembly polls in Odisha for the first time. It won 78 out of 147 seats in the assembly against Biju Janata Dal's 51.

He also thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh, where NDA registered a huge victory uprooting the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state. Prime Minister Modi said the government will work for the all-round progress of the state.

"Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA! I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate @ncbn Garu, @PawanKalyan Garu and the Karyakartas of @JaiTDP, @JanaSenaParty and @BJP4Andhra for this emphatic victory. We will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come," the Prime Minister stated on X. BJP contested Andhra Pradesh along with Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party and Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party.

The NDA registered a massive victory winning 163 out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. TDP won 134 seats, JanaSena party won 21 seats, while the BJP won 8 seats. Meanwhile, as the counting of Lok Sabha elections is coming to an end, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on around 300 seats, while the INDIA bloc, defying all predictions is leading on over 230 seats.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA. (ANI)

