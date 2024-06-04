Left Menu

"Resounding victory for good governance": PM Modi after BJP's historic win in Odisha assembly polls

PM Modi also thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh, where NDA registered a huge victory uprooting the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:39 IST
"Resounding victory for good governance": PM Modi after BJP's historic win in Odisha assembly polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Odisha after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win in the state stopping the over two-decade juggernaut of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PM Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of the people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress.

"Thank you Odisha! It's a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X. BJP won the assembly polls in Odisha for the first time. It won 78 out of 147 seats in the assembly against Biju Janata Dal's 51.

He also thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh, where NDA registered a huge victory uprooting the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state. Prime Minister Modi said the government will work for the all-round progress of the state.

"Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA! I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate @ncbn Garu, @PawanKalyan Garu and the Karyakartas of @JaiTDP, @JanaSenaParty and @BJP4Andhra for this emphatic victory. We will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come," the Prime Minister stated on X. BJP contested Andhra Pradesh along with Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party and Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party.

The NDA registered a massive victory winning 163 out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. TDP won 134 seats, JanaSena party won 21 seats, while the BJP won 8 seats. Meanwhile, as the counting of Lok Sabha elections is coming to an end, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on around 300 seats, while the INDIA bloc, defying all predictions is leading on over 230 seats.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024