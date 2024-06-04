Madhya Pradesh: BJP's Shankar Lalwani wins from Indore by record margin of over 11.75 lakh votes

Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) from the Indore parliamentary seat in Madhya Pradesh, Shankar Lalwani registered victory with an exceptional margin of 11,75,092 votes in the general elections 2024 on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India. Lalwani received a massive mandate of 12,26,751 votes while NOTA (None of the Above) stood in second place which garnered 2,18,674 votes in the Indore constituency. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Sanjay Solanki was in the third position with 51,659 votes. No other candidate was able to cross the votes secured by NOTA.

Notably, the Congress nominee from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination on the last day for withdrawal of nomination and switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress party urged voters to press the NOTA button in the elections.

The option of NOTA, which stands for 'None of the Above' was introduced in 2013, which gives voters the option to not select any of the contesting candidates. After winning the seat Lalwani said, "Indore's historic win is the victory of PM Modi, development works, the hard work of party workers and the public."

Speaking about the NOTA, the BJP leader said, "Congress was in a negative role, they campaigned for NOTA. But the NOTA did not get even half the votes that Congress received during the previous Lok Sabha election 2019. It means that the public is with PM Modi, the BJP and with their development works." Besides, the BJP is heading to make a clean sweep by winning 27 seats and leading on the remaining two seats in the state, as per the latest ECI data.

BJP nominee Vivek Bunty Sahu has defeated Former CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara, which was considered a bastion of the veteran Congress leader. Sahu defeated Nath with a margin of 1,13,618 votes. On the other hand, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also won the Guna seat by 5,40,929 votes. State BJP chief VD Sharma won 5,41,229 votes.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading the Vidisha seat by a huge margin of 8,21,575 votes. Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh were conducted in the first four phases of the total seven phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, the second phase took place on April 26, the third phase on May 7 and the fourth phase of polling concluded on May 13.

Polling for six seats each was conducted in the first phase and second phase, nine parliamentary seats went to the polls in the third phase and eight seats in the fourth and final phase of the state. With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

