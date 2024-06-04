Left Menu

USA Lauds India's Democratic Marvel: A Monumental Election Success

The U.S. has praised India's government for successfully executing a significant election. White House spokesman John Kirby commended the Indian people for actively participating in a dynamic democratic process, indicating that the U.S. is eager to see the final results.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:23 IST
The United States applauded India's government on Tuesday for completing a massive election undertaking, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby also praised the Indian people for voicing their desires and "participating in a very vibrant democratic process." He said the U.S. looks forward to seeing the final results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

