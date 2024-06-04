USA Lauds India's Democratic Marvel: A Monumental Election Success
The United States applauded India's government on Tuesday for completing a massive election undertaking, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.
Kirby also praised the Indian people for voicing their desires and "participating in a very vibrant democratic process." He said the U.S. looks forward to seeing the final results.
