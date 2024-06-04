Left Menu

Atul Garg Clinches Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Seat with Overwhelming Margin

Atul Garg, BJP's new candidate for the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat, won the election with a significant margin of over 3.36 lakh votes. He garnered 58.09% of the votes, far ahead of his nearest rival, Congress' Dolly Sharma. The former candidate V K Singh decided not to contest this election.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive victory, Atul Garg, who succeeded V K Singh as BJP's Ghaziabad Lok Sabha candidate, emerged victorious by a margin exceeding 3.36 lakh votes, as per the Election Commission's report on Tuesday.

Garnering 8,54,170 votes (58.09%), Garg outperformed his closest competitor, Congress candidate Dolly Sharma, who secured 5,17,205 votes (35.17%). Bahujan Samaj Party's Nand Kishor Pundir came in third with 79,525 votes (5.41%).

The western Uttar Pradesh constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 49.87%, with 14,68,872 of the 29,45,487 registered voters casting their ballots. Singh, the previous BJP candidate and former Army chief, had previously won the seat with margins exceeding 5 lakh votes in both 2014 and 2019.

