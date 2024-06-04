Atul Garg Clinches Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Seat with Overwhelming Margin
Atul Garg, BJP's new candidate for the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat, won the election with a significant margin of over 3.36 lakh votes. He garnered 58.09% of the votes, far ahead of his nearest rival, Congress' Dolly Sharma. The former candidate V K Singh decided not to contest this election.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive victory, Atul Garg, who succeeded V K Singh as BJP's Ghaziabad Lok Sabha candidate, emerged victorious by a margin exceeding 3.36 lakh votes, as per the Election Commission's report on Tuesday.
Garnering 8,54,170 votes (58.09%), Garg outperformed his closest competitor, Congress candidate Dolly Sharma, who secured 5,17,205 votes (35.17%). Bahujan Samaj Party's Nand Kishor Pundir came in third with 79,525 votes (5.41%).
The western Uttar Pradesh constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 49.87%, with 14,68,872 of the 29,45,487 registered voters casting their ballots. Singh, the previous BJP candidate and former Army chief, had previously won the seat with margins exceeding 5 lakh votes in both 2014 and 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Court Lifts Liquor Ban Post Election Results
Stocks continue to consolidate ahead of Lok Sabha election results
Opposition Leaders Urge for Precedence of Postal Ballots in Election Results
Modi's Historic Third Term: India Awaits Election Results
Delhi: Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha election results