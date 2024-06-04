AAP Gains Ground Despite Losing Delhi's Lok Sabha Seats

In a development that brings some respite to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite failing to secure any Lok Sabha seat in Delhi, the party registered an impressive vote share increase of nearly six percent compared to the 2019 elections.

The ruling BJP witnessed a slight dip in its vote share, losing about two percent from its 2019 figures, though it still managed a clean sweep of all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for the third consecutive time with a vote share of 54.33 percent.

Meanwhile, the Congress also failed to win any of the seats it contested, with its vote share dropping by over three percent from the 2019 elections, according to the preliminary results disclosed on Tuesday.

