AAP Gains Ground Despite Losing Delhi's Lok Sabha Seats

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) increased its vote share to 24.14% in the recent Delhi Lok Sabha elections, a nearly 6% rise from 2019, despite not winning any seats. The BJP won all seats with a 54.33% vote share, and Congress saw a decline to 18.94% from 22.6% in 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:43 IST
In a development that brings some respite to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite failing to secure any Lok Sabha seat in Delhi, the party registered an impressive vote share increase of nearly six percent compared to the 2019 elections.

The ruling BJP witnessed a slight dip in its vote share, losing about two percent from its 2019 figures, though it still managed a clean sweep of all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for the third consecutive time with a vote share of 54.33 percent.

Meanwhile, the Congress also failed to win any of the seats it contested, with its vote share dropping by over three percent from the 2019 elections, according to the preliminary results disclosed on Tuesday.

