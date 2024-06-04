Radical Sikh Preacher and Assassin's Son Secure Maiden Entry to Parliament
Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of an assassin of Indira Gandhi, have entered the Parliament for the first time. Singh won the Khadoor Sahib seat, while Khalsa secured the Faridkot seat. Both contested as Independents, with significant community support.
In a historic victory, Singh won Khadoor Sahib with a margin of 1,97,120 votes against Congress candidate Kulbuir Singh Zira. Similarly, Khalsa triumphed in Faridkot, defeating AAP's Karamjit Singh Anmol by 70,053 votes.
Both Singh and Khalsa contested as Independents, garnering extensive support from their communities. Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De,' is currently jailed under the National Security Act. His father expressed gratitude to the 'sangat' (community) for their support.
