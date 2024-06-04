Left Menu

Assam: Congress candidate Pradyut Borodoloi wins from Nagaon parliamentary constituency

Congress workers expressed their jubilation after party candidate Pradyut Borodoloi won from the Nagaon parliamentary constituency in Assam on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Pradyut Borodoloi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers expressed their jubilation and celebrated on Tuesday after party candidate Pradyut Bordoloi won from the Nagaon parliamentary constituency in Assam. Pradyut Bordoloi said, "In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been dividing people on the basis of religion. The politics of religious polarisation has come to an end. This election has given a clear and clarion signal."

According to ECI trends and results, the BJP has won in 2 Lok Sabha constituencies and is leading in 7 constituencies in Assam. The Congress is leading in 3 seats. The United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) is leading in 1 seat while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is leading in one seat. The Congress party thanked the people of India after the party improved its tally from the last elections and the INDIA bloc is poised to cross the 230 mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party posted a picture of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, posing with the victory symbol. It was captioned "Dhanyavad Hindustan." As the counting for the Lok Sabha elections was nearing its end, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the majority mark and is ahead on around 300 seats, while the INDIA bloc, defying all predictions is leading on over 230 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

