PM Modi to Address Cabinet on Election Results, Possible Lok Sabha Dissolution

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will convene on Wednesday to assess the recent Lok Sabha election results and possibly recommend the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:14 IST
In a significant political move, the Union Cabinet will meet on Wednesday morning, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to review the Lok Sabha election results.

The meeting, set to begin at 11.30 am, follows the declaration of general election results just a day prior.

Sources indicate that Modi has called this crucial meeting at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, where he is expected to recommend the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha as its term approaches its end on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

