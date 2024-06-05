PM Modi to Address Cabinet on Election Results, Possible Lok Sabha Dissolution

In a significant political move, the Union Cabinet will meet on Wednesday morning, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to review the Lok Sabha election results.

The meeting, set to begin at 11.30 am, follows the declaration of general election results just a day prior.

Sources indicate that Modi has called this crucial meeting at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, where he is expected to recommend the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha as its term approaches its end on June 16.

