BJP-Led NDA Triumphs in Assam, Clinching 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha Seats

The BJP-led NDA achieved a sweeping victory in Assam's Lok Sabha elections, securing 11 of the 14 available seats, according to election officials on Tuesday.

The BJP maintained its hold on nine seats as in the 2019 elections. Notably, allies like the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) clinched the Kokrajhar (ST) seat, while Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) emerged victorious in Barpeta.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude on social media, stating, 'I bow down to the people of Assam for blessing @BJP4Assam and our valued NDA partners with a massive mandate of 11 out of 14 seats in the state.' The NDA's overall vote share surged to nearly 46%, a significant rise from 39% in 2019 and 44% in the 2021 assembly elections.

Sarma highlighted the achievement despite the state's 40% minority population, indicating a lead for the NDA in over 90 of the 126 assembly segments, a marked improvement from the 2021 Assembly elections.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal defeated opposition candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi by a margin of 279,321 votes in Dibrugarh, while Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain upset AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal by a record 1,012,476 votes in Dhubri.

Other notable victories included Parimal Suklabaidya in Silchar against Congress' Surya Kanta Sarkar and Kripanath Malla retaining Karimganj against Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emerged victorious in Jorhat, with seasoned leaders like Pradyut Bordoloi and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa holding their ground in Nagaon and Kaziranga, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)