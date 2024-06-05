Left Menu

Youngest and Oldest Victors: A Unique Lok Sabha Election

Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj both at 25 years of age became the youngest candidates to win the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, DMK's T R Baalu, at 82, emerged as the oldest victor. This election saw 11 candidates over 80 and 537 candidates aged 25-30 contesting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:50 IST
Youngest and Oldest Victors: A Unique Lok Sabha Election
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Lok Sabha elections crowned Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj as the youngest victors at 25 years of age. The dynamic duo triumphed in the Kaushambi and Machhlishahr constituencies with comfortable margins.

On the other end of the age spectrum, 82-year-old T R Baalu from the DMK shattered records as the oldest candidate to win a seat, securing a landslide victory by 3.89 lakh votes.

Remarkably, this election featured 11 candidates over the age of 80 vying for seats, alongside a significant cohort of 537 candidates aged between 25 and 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024