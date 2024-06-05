Youngest and Oldest Victors: A Unique Lok Sabha Election

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Lok Sabha elections crowned Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj as the youngest victors at 25 years of age. The dynamic duo triumphed in the Kaushambi and Machhlishahr constituencies with comfortable margins.

On the other end of the age spectrum, 82-year-old T R Baalu from the DMK shattered records as the oldest candidate to win a seat, securing a landslide victory by 3.89 lakh votes.

Remarkably, this election featured 11 candidates over the age of 80 vying for seats, alongside a significant cohort of 537 candidates aged between 25 and 30.

