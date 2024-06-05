Rishi Sunak Edges Out Keir Starmer in First Televised Debate
British Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader Rishi Sunak narrowly won the first televised election debate against Labour Party rival Keir Starmer. A YouGov snap poll for Sky News indicated that 51% of viewers thought Sunak performed better, while 49% favored Starmer.
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2024 02:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 02:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader Rishi Sunak won the first televised election debate by a wafer thin margin, a YouGov snap poll for Sky News showed on Tuesday.
The poll showed 51% thought Sunak performed better, compared to 49% for his Labour Party rival Keir Starmer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement