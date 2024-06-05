Left Menu

Biden to Meet Zelenskiy in Normandy: U.S. Focuses on Air Defense Aid

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Normandy. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the U.S. is not planning to send military trainers to Ukraine. Instead, the focus is on providing air defenses and a continued flow of weaponry to Ukraine.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 06:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 06:24 IST
Biden to Meet Zelenskiy in Normandy: U.S. Focuses on Air Defense Aid
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy while in Normandy, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, adding the United States is not planning to send U.S. military trainers to Ukraine. "For our part, we're not planning for a training mission in Ukraine," Sullivan said.

"They need more air defenses and we are working on that and they need a continued flow of weaponry which we will supply to them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024