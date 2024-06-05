Biden to Meet Zelenskiy in Normandy: U.S. Focuses on Air Defense Aid
President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Normandy. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the U.S. is not planning to send military trainers to Ukraine. Instead, the focus is on providing air defenses and a continued flow of weaponry to Ukraine.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 06:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 06:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden will meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy while in Normandy, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, adding the United States is not planning to send U.S. military trainers to Ukraine. "For our part, we're not planning for a training mission in Ukraine," Sullivan said.
"They need more air defenses and we are working on that and they need a continued flow of weaponry which we will supply to them."
