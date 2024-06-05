Israeli Politics in Turmoil Amid Gaza Truce Debates
Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his party's intent to disrupt the ruling coalition unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discloses details about the Gaza deal. Although Netanyahu maintains a parliamentary majority, Ben-Gvir's statements underscore growing divisions within the wartime coalition.
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:43 IST
Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Wednesday his party would "disrupt" the ruling coalition until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discloses details of the prospective Gaza deal amid renewed truce efforts.
Netanyahu still holds a majority in parliament but the national security minister's post on X reveals deepening ruptures in the country's wartime coalition.
