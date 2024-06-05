Left Menu

NDA to form government, came here to support Modi: Maharashtra CM

I have come here to support Modi ji, the Maharashtra CM said to questions on portfolios the Shiv Sena would seek in the new Union Cabinet.He said Modi has a plan for development of the country, which was implemented successfully over the past 10 years, while the opposition alliance had a single point agenda to remove Modi.The opposition had a single point agenda ..

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the National Democratic Alliance will form the next government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters on arrival here, Shinde said Modi had won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections and the NDA will form the next government under his leadership.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena won seven seats in the Lok Sabha and is seen as a crucial ally of the BJP at the centre.

''I have not come here to demand anything. I have come here to support Modi ji,'' the Maharashtra CM said to questions on portfolios the Shiv Sena would seek in the new Union Cabinet.

He said Modi has a plan for development of the country, which was implemented successfully over the past 10 years, while the opposition alliance had a single point agenda to remove Modi.

''The opposition had a single point agenda .. Modi Hatao (remove Modi). Those people (opposition) talked of banishing Modi, but the people of the country have stopped them from coming to power. People have shown them their place,'' Shinde said.

On former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's remark that the opposition INDIA bloc should explore possibilities of forming the government, Shinde said the opposition's was a classic case of 'gire toh bhi tang upar' (claiming to have won, despite a fall). ''Those who do not have the numbers are dreaming of forming the government. It is like Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

