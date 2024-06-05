World leaders congratulate PM Narendra Modi on historic election victory

Several world leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and expressed their desire to work closely with him.

''Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples,'' Meloni said in a post on X.

''I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !'', Netanyahu tweeted on social media platform X.

Ukrainian President Zelensky welcomed the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India.

''Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections. I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations,'' he said.

''Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit,'' he said.

An international peace summit concerning the Russia-Ukrainian war is planned to be held in Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland on June 15–16.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te congratulated Modi and said: ''We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific.'' China also congratulated Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and said it stands ready to work with India bearing in mind the overall interests of bilateral ties. ''We noted the results of India's general election and extend congratulations on the victory of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA,'' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

A sound and stable India relationship is conducive to the interests of both the countries and conducive to the peace and development in the region and beyond, she told a media briefing here answering questions on the outcome of India's elections.

China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples bearing in mind the overall interests of our ties and look to the future and advance the bilateral ties on a steady track, Mao said.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its victory demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of Modi.

''As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India,'' the Sri Lankan president wrote on X.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena while offering congratulations to Modi said Sri Lanka was looking forward to a strengthened bilateral relationship in his third term in office.

"Sri Lanka is committed to working together with India to overcome challenges and explore new opportunities for enhancing cooperation for peace across the world.'' "I look forward to continuously working with Your Excellency to further promote strong bilateral ties. Please accept our highest consideration", Gunawardena said.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal congratulated his Indian counterpart on the electoral success of his party-led alliance.

''Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world's largest democratic exercise with the enthusiastic participation of the people of India,'' he said in a post on X.

Main Opposition leader and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba also congratulated Modi.

''Congratulations to @narendramodi ji, a great friend of Nepal, on securing a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India following the BJP and NDA's victory," Deuba wrote on X. "Your leadership, dedication, and vision continue to inspire and shape a bright future for India," Deuba said.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley congratulated Prime Minister Modi, saying that under his leadership, India has become a global leader and ally to Barbados and the Caribbean region. ''Let's continue to build together!'' she said.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth congratulated Modi on his historic win.

''Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi on your laudable victory for a historic third term. Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress. Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship,'' Jugnauth posted on X.

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also congratulated Modi and voiced his desire to work with the Indian prime minister to advance the bilateral ties.

''Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term.

''I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries,'' Muizzu, whose statements and actions have hit bilateral ties since the pro-China leader assumed office in November last year.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also congratulated Modi and NDA for the historic third consecutive win and said he looked forward to working closely with him.

''Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world's biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries,'' he wrote on X. Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa and Vice President of Maldives Hussain Mohamed Latheef were among the leaders who congratulated Modi on his election victory.

