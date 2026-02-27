Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive

In a dramatic encounter near Pachgaon chowk, Gurugram Police successfully apprehended Ankit Kumar, a fugitive wanted in Uttar Pradesh. Kumar, also known as Gudda, had been on the run since escaping prison in January.

Authorities set up a barricade following a tip-off regarding Kumar's presence. Upon arriving at the barricade, Kumar attempted to flee on his motorcycle, engaging in a brief shootout with the police. A bullet struck an officer's bulletproof vest, and Kumar was hit in the leg during the exchange. He was captured immediately following this.

Kumar, who had a Rs 25,000 reward on his head, is linked to multiple crimes including theft and weapon violations. Police are set to interrogate him after his recovery, which follows the retrieval of a bike, a pistol, live cartridge, and empty shells from the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)