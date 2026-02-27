Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England

The competitive face-off between New Zealand and England in the T20 World Cup Super Eights unfolded with a nail-biting scoreboard.

Tim Seifert stood out for New Zealand with 35 runs, while bowlers Adil Rashid and Will Jacks excelled for England, each picking two crucial wickets to slow the Kiwi advance.

Despite a strong start, New Zealand concluded their innings at 159 for 7, with Glenn Phillips adding a crucial 39 and Rehan Ahmed influencing the match with effective bowling.