Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England
New Zealand and England faced off in a T20 World Cup Super Eights match, showcasing impressive performances by Tim Seifert and Adil Rashid. New Zealand scored 159/7 in 20 overs, with key contributions from Glenn Phillips and Rehan Ahmed. England's bowling attack was led by Rashid and Jacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:52 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The competitive face-off between New Zealand and England in the T20 World Cup Super Eights unfolded with a nail-biting scoreboard.
Tim Seifert stood out for New Zealand with 35 runs, while bowlers Adil Rashid and Will Jacks excelled for England, each picking two crucial wickets to slow the Kiwi advance.
Despite a strong start, New Zealand concluded their innings at 159 for 7, with Glenn Phillips adding a crucial 39 and Rehan Ahmed influencing the match with effective bowling.