Kangana Ranaut Makes History As First Non-Royal Woman Elected To Lok Sabha From Himachal Pradesh

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shattered the glass ceiling, becoming the first non-royal woman to be elected to Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh. She clinched victory in the Mandi constituency by defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by a significant margin of 74,755 votes.

Kangana's win is historic, adding a new chapter to the political narrative dominated by scions of erstwhile royal families. She becomes only the third woman to be elected from Mandi, marking a pivotal shift in voter sentiment.

Female voter engagement was unprecedented, with women surpassing men in voter turnout in Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur constituencies. The BJP swept all four Lok Sabha seats in the state, indicating strong public support.

