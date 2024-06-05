Left Menu

"People have conveyed that nobody can stay in power with arrogance": Bihar Congress chief

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday expressed his happiness over the 2024 Lok Sabha elections results and said that this is a joyous moment for him. He also launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the PM needs to address issues like reservation and the constitution raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:17 IST
Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday expressed his happiness over the 2024 Lok Sabha elections results and said that this is a joyous moment for him. He also launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the PM needs to address issues like reservation and the constitution raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "The question Rahul Gandhi raised had to be answered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Be it about reservation or constitution, they had to answer everything," said Akhilesh Singh.

"Uttar Pradesh, which PM Modi and CM Yogi considered their bastion, dismantled their myth. The people have conveyed that you cannot stay in power with arrogance. Crossing the target of achieving 400 Lok Sabha seats remained a distant dream. BJP could not even touch the target of attaining 270 seats," he added further. Speaking on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said, "Before six months, Nitish Kumar used to say that we together will change the course of history. So he should decide. We will welcome if he joins us. The bitterness must be forgotten and a new government must be established in the country."

Speculations are continuing that the INDIA bloc is trying to woo some of the NDA allies to spring a surprise. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

In Bihar, the BJP-led NDA delivered a fine performance, winning 29 out of the 40 seats. BJP and JDU won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress won four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

