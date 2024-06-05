Congress Falters in Himachal Pradesh: BJP Sweeps Lok Sabha Seats

In a significant political development, the BJP emerged victorious in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, overcoming a substantial rise in the Congress vote share. The Congress, which saw its vote share soar by 16.14 percentage points since the 2019 elections, failed to translate this into seats.

The BJP's strategic dominance was evident as eight out of 11 ministers, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, were unable to secure leads for their party's candidates within their own assembly segments. Meanwhile, only three ministers succeeded in their respective areas.

Chief Minister Sukhu's campaign focus on assembly by-elections did not pay off for the larger Lok Sabha contest. The BJP's reduced vote share from 69.71% in 2019 to 56.44% in 2024 did not prevent their clean sweep. State BJP Chief Rajiv Bindal has demanded Sukhu's resignation, citing his failure to lead in his home constituency.

