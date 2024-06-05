Slovak PM Fico Discusses May 15 Shooting Attack
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has made his first public comments since the May 15 shooting attack against him. In a Facebook video, he suggested the attack might not be the act of a lone lunatic and called the attacker an activist of the Slovak opposition.
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:22 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made his first public comments since a May 15 shooting attack against him, posting a Facebook video on Wednesday in which he said he could possibly return to work at the turn of June and July.
In the video, Fico said there was no reason to believe his attack was the act of a "lone lunatic" and he called the attacker an activist of the Slovak opposition.
