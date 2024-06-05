Left Menu

Nigel Farage's Return Boosts Reform UK in Polls

Support for Britain's Reform UK party rose significantly to just two points behind the ruling Conservatives following Nigel Farage's return to leadership and his decision to stand for election. A YouGov poll showed Reform at 17%, Conservatives at 19%, and Labour leading at 40%, with updated methodology reflecting consistent gains for Reform.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:42 IST
Support for Britain's Reform UK party has risen to just two percentage points short of the ruling Conservatives since Nigel Farage's decision to take over leadership and stand for election, a YouGov opinion poll published on Wednesday showed.

The poll, conducted entirely after Farage's surprise decision to return to frontline politics on Monday, put Reform on 17%, with the governing Conservative Party on 19%. The opposition Labour Party topped the poll with 40%.

YouGov said they had updated their methodology for the poll, which had resulted in a smaller lead for Labour than it had previously showed. But the changes did not affect the increase for Reform, which was three percentage points under both the old and new methodology, YouGov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

