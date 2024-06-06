Left Menu

Appeals Court Halts Georgia Election Interference Case Against Trump

An appeals court in Georgia has paused the election interference case against former President Trump while it reviews a lower court's decision allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case. The court's order prevents pretrial motions from proceeding, delaying the trial until after the November election.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 06-06-2024 03:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 03:54 IST
Appeals Court Halts Georgia Election Interference Case Against Trump
former President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

An appeals court has temporarily stopped the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and others, as it reviews a lower court ruling that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Court of Appeals issued an order preventing Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee from progressing with pretrial motions, pending the appeal. This delay makes it even more unlikely that the case will be tried before the November general election, in which Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president.

The appeal, filed by Trump and eight others, was docketed on Monday with a tentative oral argument scheduled for October 4. The court has until mid-March to rule, after which the losing side can appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for Willis chose not to comment on the latest ruling. In August, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Four defendants have pled guilty, while Trump and others maintain their innocence.

The defendants argued that Willis should be removed due to a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, leading to claims of a conflict of interest. Judge McAfee found no conflict but allowed an appeal of his decision. He stated that questions about the truthfulness of Willis and Wade's relationship warranted further review, although Wade resigned in response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024