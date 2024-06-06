Appeals Court Halts Georgia Election Interference Case Against Trump

An appeals court has temporarily stopped the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and others, as it reviews a lower court ruling that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Court of Appeals issued an order preventing Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee from progressing with pretrial motions, pending the appeal. This delay makes it even more unlikely that the case will be tried before the November general election, in which Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president.

The appeal, filed by Trump and eight others, was docketed on Monday with a tentative oral argument scheduled for October 4. The court has until mid-March to rule, after which the losing side can appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for Willis chose not to comment on the latest ruling. In August, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Four defendants have pled guilty, while Trump and others maintain their innocence.

The defendants argued that Willis should be removed due to a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, leading to claims of a conflict of interest. Judge McAfee found no conflict but allowed an appeal of his decision. He stated that questions about the truthfulness of Willis and Wade's relationship warranted further review, although Wade resigned in response.

