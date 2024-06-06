Biplab Kumar Deb Expresses Strong Desire to Return as Tripura Chief Minister

Following his thumping victory in the Lok Sabha election, BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday expressed his strong desire to return as the Chief Minister of Tripura.

Despite currently serving as a Rajya Sabha MP, Deb emphasized his preference for state politics, particularly the role of Chief Minister. "Chief minister is the head of a state while a union minister works under the prime minister. I prefer to return to state politics," he told PTI.

Deb, who led the BJP to a historic victory in Tripura ending a 25-year-long Communist rule in 2018, was initially the Chief Minister before being replaced in 2022. Manik Saha took over and continues to lead the BJP government in Tripura after the 2023 assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)