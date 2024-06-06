Vishal Patil Pledges Support to Congress, Strengthens Party Roots in Maharashtra

In a significant political development, Independent Lok Sabha member Vishal Patil from Maharashtra met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday to extend his support to the party.

Patil, the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantdada Patil, secured victory from the Sangli constituency. Although he had contested as an Independent due to the seat-sharing arrangement in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, Patil continues to uphold the Congress ideology.

Expressing his rationale, Patil said, 'It did not become possible to contest on a Congress ticket, but people have voted for me taking into consideration the ideology of Congress. I can't forget this.' The elected MP shared that he has sent a letter of support to Kharge and met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their blessings, reaffirming his dedication to work collaboratively with the party.

