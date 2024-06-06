Left Menu

Vishal Patil Pledges Support to Congress, Strengthens Party Roots in Maharashtra

Independent Lok Sabha member Vishal Patil from Maharashtra has extended his support to Congress, meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Patil, who won the Sangli seat, emphasized his commitment to Congress ideology despite contesting as an Independent in the recent elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:16 IST
Vishal Patil Pledges Support to Congress, Strengthens Party Roots in Maharashtra
Vishal Patil
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Independent Lok Sabha member Vishal Patil from Maharashtra met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday to extend his support to the party.

Patil, the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantdada Patil, secured victory from the Sangli constituency. Although he had contested as an Independent due to the seat-sharing arrangement in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, Patil continues to uphold the Congress ideology.

Expressing his rationale, Patil said, 'It did not become possible to contest on a Congress ticket, but people have voted for me taking into consideration the ideology of Congress. I can't forget this.' The elected MP shared that he has sent a letter of support to Kharge and met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their blessings, reaffirming his dedication to work collaboratively with the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024