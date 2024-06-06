Jai Ram Thakur is daydreaming to topple government: Rural Development Minister of HP Anirudh Singh

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister of Himachal Pradesh government, Anirudh Singh hit out at the leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur and alleged that he is filled with ego and is daydreaming about toppling the government. Speaking to ANI the Minister said that despite all efforts of horse trading and other means the BJP failed to topple the government in Himachal Pradesh. He said that the people of the state have defeated four out of the former legislators who joined the BJP.

Anirudh Singh said, "Jai Ram Thakur is still filled with ego, it was there when he was in power but it still exists. His mathematics is very poor, there are 65 Assembly members left now out of a 68-member assembly as three are disqualified and the Congress party has 38 members, so there is no question of destabilising the government. They can't topple the government. He said in the Assembly earlier even God can't save the Congress government." He also alleged Jai Ram Thakur enforced by-elections on the state and said that instead of blaming Congress for the financial burden of elections on the state Jai Ram Thakur should own responsibility as it was because of him the by-elections had to be conducted.

"I heard him at a press conference today, he says the by-elections have put an additional burden on the state, I want to ask him where was he at the time he was doing horse trading and has snatched 6 Congress legislators on the basis of money power and tried to topple the elected government. They tried to topple the elected government and people had not given your mandate, you are trying to topple elected governments in the country," he said. Singh said that the BJP will be ended once the leaders of the Congress party come back who have joined BJP in all parts of the country. He said the poll results in Himachal Pradesh will be assessed and will find out the shortcomings of the party.

"I believe that once those leaders come back those who have left Congress and joined BJP in the entire country, I believe after their comeback they will not have even four seats in the parliament. We shall assess the poll results, it is a public mandate, we have lacked 61 Assembly segments which will be improved after assessing the poll results. In Kangra, they have a figure of over 2 lakh and even in Hamirpur they have gone down to 1.5 lakhs from 4 lakh, we have shortcomings that will be accessed where we lacked and why we could not get lead in the Lok Sabha polls," Anirudh Singh added further. Earlier Jai Ram Thakur said that the crisis of government in Himachal Pradesh is averted but not over yet. Addressing the media men in Shimla Jai Ram Thakur said that there are chances of change of government in the state. He said the case of the appointment of Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries is still pending in the High Court and after the court's order the government would once again in threat.

The BJP had claimed to form the government in Himachal which will take some time but the fall of the government is certain. "This government has to go, The High Court has also reserved the decision of the CPS, so as soon as the decision comes, the government will be in trouble. The crisis of government is averted but not over yet," said Jai Ram Thakur. (ANI)

