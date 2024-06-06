"Will live up to aspirations of people": Andhra BJP chief Daggubati Purandeshwari

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeshwari arrived in New Delhi ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs' meeting on Friday and stressed that the NDA would live up to the aspirations of the people. She said, "We too would like to congratulate him (PM Modi) and we are very proud that the entire country has reposed faith once again in the Prime Minister and the BJP. We will live up to the aspirations of the people. We will continue serving the country and the people as we had done earlier as well."

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held a meeting at party president Chandrababu Naidu's residence on Thursday. Newly elected TDP MPs under the leadership of TDP President Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Friday.

The NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold a meeting of its newly elected MPs at the central hall of the Parliament, sources said. As per the sources, discussions will be held on government formation by the grand alliance.

This comes after the NDA crossed the majority mark bagging 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the BJP managed to secure only 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally. Earlier on Wednesday, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, according to sources. Earlier there was speculation that the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government led by PM Modi would take place on Saturday. However, there is no official confirmation yet of the date of the oath-taking ceremony.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA. The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament with the Congress having won 99 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)