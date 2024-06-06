"BJP arrogance will not work": RJD leader Manoj Jha on non-negotiable politics of Nitish, Naidu

RJD leader Manoj Jha on Thursday said that the arrogance of the BJP will not work after the party failed to achieve a majority in the Lok Sabha polls as they will now be reined in by its allies. Jha said that TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar's non-negotiable politics don't allow them to say 'Modi teri jai' all the time. He also said that both NDA allies will not allow PM to spread "lies" and do "polarization."

Jha was speaking to ANI when he said "Now their (BJP) arrogance will not work, shouting by their ministers will not work...Chandrababu Naidu's and Nitish Kumar's backgrounds don't allow them to say 'Modi teri jai' all the time. The truth is that there is something non-negotiable in their politics. They will not let the PM and his team tell lies, and also won't allow religious polarisation." Notably, Naidu's TDP won 16 Lok Sabha seats and also swept the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, while JD(U) now has 12 MPs in Lok Sabha from Bihar.

The BJP has won 240 seats, 32 short of the majority mark of 272 in Lok Sabha. TDP and JDU together hold 28 seats and along with BJP's other allies, NDA is past the magic figure. When asked about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's willingness to take responsibility for the party's poor performance in the state which used to be a stronghold of the BJP, Jha said, "He has tried to shield but the matter is of Delhi and Delhi has ruined Maharashtra and everyone accept this. Earlier also I used to say this, you can take away MLAs and MPs but the voters are with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar."

PM Modi is likely to take oath on June 9 after the BJP-led NDA narrowly surpassed the majority mark, winning 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc secured 234 seats. Leaders of parties in the National Democratic Alliance held a meeting on Wednesday and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. (ANI)

