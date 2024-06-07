"We are with PM Modi, joining hands with NDA only": JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy affirmed on Friday his party's support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form a "stable government." Speaking to ANI as he arrived in the national capital to attend the NDA MPs meeting, Kumaraswamy said, "We are all with him (PM Modi), we are joining hands with only NDA. Not only me but the entire country has a lot of expectations from PM Modi regarding developments, several problems have to be solved."

"There is no demand at all. Stable government is required for the country, and for that, we are joining hands with him," he said. On reports of demands put forth by NDA allies, the JD(S) leader said, "Ultimately, everybody will agree."

A key meeting of newly elected MPs of the NDA is scheduled to be held today at the central hall of the Parliament. As per the sources, discussions will be held on government formation by the grand alliance. This comes after the NDA crossed the majority mark bagging 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the BJP managed to secure only 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally.

Earlier this week, leaders of parties in the NDA elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader during a meeting of the alliance in Delhi. According to sources, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9.

Earlier there were speculations that the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government led by PM Modi would take place on Saturday. However, there is no official confirmation yet of the date of the oath-taking ceremony. (ANI)

