Narendra Modi to Take Oath for Historic Third Term
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in for a third term on June 9. His Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance secured 293 seats in a recent general election. This makes Modi the second person, after Jawaharlal Nehru, to serve three consecutive terms since India's independence.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in for a third term on the evening of June 9, the spokesperson of the second largest party in his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) told Reuters.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA won 293 seats in the general election held over the last seven weeks.
Modi will be only the second person after India's independence hero and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three consecutive terms.
